Fizzing Fijian kids practice chants, hymn before Drua's debut

Fiji is gearing up for a homecoming like no other this weekend with the Fijian Drua set to play their first Super Rugby Pacific match in Suva.

The Drua host the Highlanders on Saturday on home soil after starting their debut season based in Australia for the opening nine rounds due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Playing overseas in Australia, it was good," Drua player Tavita Ikanivere told 1News.

"Good facilities, good grounds, good sport there too - but it's nothing like playing at home and I'm sure tomorrow you'll see the home advantage we will have."

Hype for the team's long-awaited first game on home soil has gone into overdrive this week with many fans young and old already sporting team merchandise and signs ahead of the 4:35pm NZT kick off.

"It's been unreal, the fans have been great to us," Ikanivere added.

"The family and friends when you walk around town, you like feel like superstars or something."

Fijian Drua players huddle before a match. (Source: Getty)

Down the road from ANZ Stadium where the game will be played, some of Suva's youngest fans at Veiuto Primary School have been practising their chants and hymns for the fixture.

Wise Namosimalua, a teacher and rugby coordinator at the school, told 1News Saturday's game was more than just a rugby match.

"For the past two months, we've been watching on TV, forced to watch the Drua through a television set," Namosimalua said.

"This will be the first time for us to actually go and see them playing in the field - the whole of the nation is excited.

"Rugby is our national sport. There is a lot of support for the Fijian Drua."