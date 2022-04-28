Historic NZ flag recovered from Christchurch Cathedral

A large New Zealand flag - which was once flown in Antarctica after Sir Edmund Hillary made his mad dash to the South Pole - has been recovered from the Christchurch Cathedral.

The flag measuring 2.5 metres by 7 metres has hung from the cathedral's northern transept since 1958 after being presented by Sir Ed on his return home.

Heritage professional Jenny May, who has been working on the cathedral's restoration projects, says the removal of the flag went extremely smoothly and she’s thrilled with its condition.

She says it’s now “conservation wrapped” and will be taken to a fabric conservator for work.

It will be re-hung in the Cathedral when its restoration and development is completed.