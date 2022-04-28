Historic NZ flag recovered from Christchurch Cathedral

Source: 1News

A large New Zealand flag - which was once flown in Antarctica after Sir Edmund Hillary made his mad dash to the South Pole - has been recovered from the Christchurch Cathedral.

The flag measuring 2.5 metres by 7 metres has hung from the cathedral's northern transept since 1958 after being presented by Sir Ed on his return home.

Heritage professional Jenny May, who has been working on the cathedral's restoration projects, says the removal of the flag went extremely smoothly and she’s thrilled with its condition.

She says it’s now “conservation wrapped” and will be taken to a fabric conservator for work.

It will be re-hung in the Cathedral when its restoration and development is completed.

New ZealandChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

7-year-old among kids trying to rob Hamilton shopping centre

2

Auckland woman finds $1M Lotto ticket in glove box after 8 months

3

Explainer: What's known about sudden liver disease in kids

4

Carterton man charged over $500K gold bullion fraud, car arsons

5

More Govt support on the way for workers past retirement age

Latest Stories

Bucks rout Bulls to win playoff series, advance to face Celtics

Iwi encouraged to resolve Auckland land claim issues on marae

Pedestrian dies after vehicle incident in Auckland CBD

Carterton man charged over $500K gold bullion fraud, car arsons

Historic NZ flag recovered from Christchurch Cathedral

Related Stories

CCTV captures another ram-raid, this time at Christchurch liquor store

Investigation launched following port deaths

Urgent meeting to be held after second port worker death

Worker dies during coal loading operation at Lyttelton Port