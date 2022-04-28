Angry Christchurch residents confront council over rotten smell

Christchurch residents have confronted council officials over pungent and rotten smells, which are expected to waft across the city for years.

Geoffrey King lives in the suburb of Bromley, which is home to the Christchurch City Council’s composting plant.

He said he has been arguing for years that the facility should be moved away from the residential area due to its smell of rotting vegetation.

King clashed with deputy mayor Andrew Turner during a council hearing on Thursday, when he described the lack of action on the issue as “incompetence incorporated”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turner asked King to be respectful towards staff, to which he responded with – “we’ve put up with enough”.

There have been complaints of sickness and residents feeling stuck because they’re not able to sell their homes.

Vickie Walker broke down in tears as she addressed the room.

“I believe it's my right to have fresh air to breathe. I believe it's your job to make sure you do your utmost to make sure I do that we do,” said Walker.

City councillors have voted to look at options to reduce the smell, and to move the composting plant in three to six years.

Local councillor Yani Johanson said he’s relieved his colleagues are finally taking action.

“There’s a process to be gone through now that will be quite technical that will look at the different options that are available,” said Johanson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council also agreed to deal to the strong stench of sewerage coming from Christchurch’s wastewater treatment plant, which was destroyed by fire last year.

It has agreed to clear out the interior rather than use chemicals or put a roof on top to contain the smell. No date has been set for when the work will start.