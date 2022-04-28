9,047 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 13 deaths reported

There are 9,047 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

The cases were reported over the past 24 hours.

The ministry also announced 13 deaths of people with Covid-19. The deaths were from the past nine days, apart from two deaths on April 4.

The ministry said delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

Of the 13 deaths, two were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, three were in their 80s, and five were over 90 years old. Two people were from the Auckland region, three were from Bay of Plenty, two were from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, one was from Hawke’s Bay, and three were from Canterbury.

The deaths take the total number of reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 723. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

There were 484 people in hospital with the virus as of Thursday, including 15 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Thursday's 9,047 cases, detected through PCR and rapid antigen tests, were found in: Northland (276), Auckland (2,519), Waikato (550), Bay of Plenty (335), Lakes (129), Hawke’s Bay (281), MidCentral (344), Whanganui (108), Taranaki (215), Tairāwhiti (137), Wairarapa (95), Capital and Coast (589), Hutt Valley (236), Nelson Marlborough (358), Canterbury (1,505), South Canterbury (185), Southern (1,065) and West Coast (113).

Seven people's locations were unknown.

The number of active community cases is 53,917. These cases have been identified in the past seven days and not yet classified as recovered.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 7,705, similar to last Thursday's figure of 7,935.

Eighty new Covid-19 cases were also identified at the border.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported 9,830 new Covid-19 cases.