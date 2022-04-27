9,830 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 23 deaths reported

There are 9,830 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Wednesday.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

The ministry also announced 23 deaths of people with Covid-19. The deaths being reported include people who have all died over the previous six days apart from one death on 3 April.

It takes the number of people in New Zealand who've died with Covid-19 to 710.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 23 new deaths, one person was in their 40s, two were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s, and six were over 90.

Seven were women and 16 were men.

Wednesday’s positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (295), Auckland (2,442), Waikato (647), Bay of Plenty (335), Lakes (203), Hawke’s Bay (337), MidCentral (349), Whanganui (126), Taranaki (264), Tairāwhiti (110), Wairarapa (118), Capital and Coast (628), Hutt Valley (290), Nelson Marlborough (350), Canterbury (1,718), South Canterbury (222), Southern (1,281), West Coast (109), Unknown (6).

There were also 74 new cases detected at the border.

Meanwhile, there are 473 people in hospital with the virus, including 17 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

This is a fall on Tuesday's hospitalisations of 508, with 1 more person in ICU compared with 24 hours ago.