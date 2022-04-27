Sonny Bill Williams and Jake Paul in talks over possible fight

Sonny Bill Williams says he has begun talks with Jake Paul over a fight with the former YouTube star.

Just under two weeks ago, Williams responded to Paul putting him on his boxing "hit list".

"Looks like I’m on the hit list. I’m not gonna hate on this guy at all as I respect what he’s done. I also really respect his skillset as a boxer," Williams wrote on Twitter.

"But if he wants some he can get it! Yours respectfully - your first loss."

Paul had mistakenly said "Sonny Williams out of Australia" when asked on The Fight podcast with Teddy Atlas and Ken Rideout who he was lining up for a fight in August.

Williams revealed to Stan Sport in Australia over the weekend that Paul’s team had approached his management about a bout in August.

"Jake Paul, his people have reached out to mine and they're talking so who knows. The main thing is I'm very excited and very grateful to be back in the ring, on Stan, boxing," Williams said.

Paul has become a controversial figure in boxing after building a 5-0 professional record.

His critics are quick to point out that his opponents have include fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, retired basketballer Nate Robinson and retired MMA stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley twice.

The latter three are all in their mid to late 30s.

Williams returned to the ring in March with a stunning first round knockout of former AFL star Barry Hall.

He said he had dramatically improved after training with world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury ahead of that fight, saying Paul would underestimate him if they ended up in the ring.

"He would have underestimated me quite a bit by watching old footage, old fights," Williams told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I feel in the last six months I've improved ten-fold, so it's the confidence I have in my ability.

"I respect how Jake Paul has gone about things in the boxing ring. He's put his head down and his arse up, he's worked hard.

"You can see the improvements he's made in the last three years, I actually rate his boxing skills and prowess in the ring. It would be a great fight if it happened, but at the same time I've got a lot of options out there as well."

Williams has been linked to a fight with fellow former NRL star Paul Gallen, but the global audience and earnings potential of a fight with Paul had already caught the eye of the dual New Zealand international.

"It would be massive because all of Australasia will get going, he's got the whole American crowd, all the UK crowd would be keen for the action. It would be a world event," Williams said.

"I understand where the game is at the moment, it's the entertainment factor as well. It's not so much these days how good the guy can fight, it's how many people want to watch."