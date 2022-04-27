Olympic champion 7s coach joining Black Ferns in culture role

Olympic gold medal-winning Black Ferns Sevens coach Allan Bunting is joining the women’s 15s national side in a culture and leadership role as they prepare for October’s World Cup in New Zealand.

Allan Bunting (i-r) and Wayne Smith (Source: Photosport)

Bunting’s appointment as manager of culture and leadership under new Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith comes after the findings of a damning external review into the team’s culture were released earlier this month.

As well as winning the Olympic gold with the Black Ferns Sevens in Tokyo last year, Bunting also led Chiefs Manawa to the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki title earlier this year.

Bunting was excited to join a coaching group of Smith, Wesley Clark and Whitney Hansen, that was unveiled last week.

"It’s a cool group of coaches, so being part of that and having a voice is pretty special. Both the players and management are an awesome group, so it’s a great opportunity to work with everyone and make sure, when the pressure is on, we are still enjoying the journey," Bunting said.

New Zealand Rugby’s high performance women’s manager Hannah Porter said Bunting was the ideal person to strengthen the Black Ferns’ team environment.

"Bunts’ on-field achievements are well documented but one of his great strengths is growing and supporting authentic, inclusive high performing environments that empower those within," Porter said.

The Black Ferns’ squad for the upcoming Pacific Four Series will be named next Wednesday, with Bunting to join the team at their next camp.