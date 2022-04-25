All Blacks and Black Ferns home Test dates finally announced

The All Blacks and Black Ferns mid-year Test fixtures and dates have finally been announced by New Zealand Rugby.

The Black Ferns and their new head coach Wayne Smith will play three home tests in June. (Source: Photosport)

The All Blacks will play three Tests against Ireland in Auckland on July 2, Dunedin on July 9 and Wellington on July 16.

The Black Ferns kick off their Rugby World Cup preparations against Australia, Canada and the USA in the Pacific Four Series this June. The first Test against Australia on Monday, June 2 has yet to have a confirmed venue and they will play Canada at Waitakere’s Trusts Arena on Sunday, June 12 and USA in Whangārei on June 18.

They will also play Australia in the first Test of the Laurie O’Reilly series in Christchurch on August 20.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said it was great to see a full international Test schedule in Aotearoa after the Covid-19 disruptions of 2021.

“It has been a long time since the Black Ferns played a Test in Aotearoa and the Pacific Four gives New Zealanders the opportunity to get excited about women’s rugby in the build-up to the Rugby World Cup and to get behind their team in what is a huge year for the women’s game.

“The All Blacks have a big season ahead with the Steinlager Series against Ireland and a tough Rugby Championship schedule. I know Foz [All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster] and the team can’t wait for the season to kick off and I’m sure fans feel the same way. We have not hosted Ireland since 2012 and Argentina have not played here since 2018, so we cannot wait to welcome two great rugby rivals and their fans to our country.”

New Zealand's Codie Taylor celebrates after scoring a try with Anton Lienert-Brown against Ireland on 13 November, 2021. (Source: Photosport)

The Pacific Four Series will be the first international fixtures for the Black Ferns in New Zealand since August 2019, and the first series headed by new director of rugby Wayne Smith and his assistant coaches Wesley Clarke and Whitney Hansen.

The Rugby World Cup kicks off at Eden Park on October 8.

The All Blacks home Rugby Championship fixtures feature two Tests against Argentina in Christchurch and Hamilton, and a Bledisloe Cup Test against Australia at Eden Park in Auckland on September 24.

The Pumas return to New Zealand for first time since 2018, with Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch hosting the first Test on August 27, and FMG Stadium Waikato hosting the second Test on September 3.

Black Ferns and All Blacks International Home Test Schedule:

2022 Pacific Four Series

1. Black Ferns vs Australia, Monday 6 June, 2.45PM, Venue TBC

2. Black Ferns vs Canada, Sunday 12 June, 2.45PM, Trusts Arena, Waitakere, Auckland

3. Blacks Ferns vs USA, Saturday 18 June, 4.00PM, Semenoff Stadium, Whangarei

2022 Steinlager Series

1. All Blacks vs Ireland, Saturday 2 July, 7.05PM, Eden Park, Auckland

2. All Blacks vs Ireland, Saturday 9 July, 7.05PM, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

3. All Blacks vs Ireland, Saturday 16 July, 7.05PM, Sky Stadium, Wellington

The Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship

1. All Blacks vs Argentina, Saturday 27 August, Kick-off time TBC, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

2. All Blacks vs Argentina, Saturday 3 September, 7.05PM, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

The Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup

1. All Blacks vs Australia, Saturday 24 September, 7.05PM, Eden Park, Auckland

Laurie O’Reilly Series (one of two test matches, the second to be played in Australia)

1. Black Ferns vs Australia, 20 August, 7.05PM, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch