Australia agrees to send weapons to Ukraine

Ukraine's allies are continuing to pour military aid into the country, as its fight against Russia continues.

Australia is the latest country to agree to send weapons - contributing six howitzers to the fight.

Germany, which has tried to remain on neutral terms with Russia to maintain its relationship over gas supplies, has announced it too will send weapons - 50 anti-aircraft tanks.

Its decision revealed at a meeting of 40 military chiefs at a US air base in Germany on Wednesday, in which New Zealand took part remotely.

The reinforcements will assist Ukraine in repelling the Russian onslaught - even as the Kremlin denies any responsibility for causing the global conflict.

"These are desperate measures to stop the suffering of people living in those territories. Unfortunately, our Western colleagues chose not to notice it all," a Russian spokesperson told Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations at a meeting in Moscow.

President Putin's forces have been bombing the eastern Ukranian city of Mariupol, but agreed today to a civilian evacuation corridor - in principle.

The UN's Secretary General calling on Russia to be a more willing participant in negotiating a settlement or ceasefire.

"There is one thing that is true and obvious and that no arguments can change. We have not Ukrainian troops in the territory of the Russian Federation, but we have Russian troops in the territory of the Ukrainian Federation," he said.

In Ukraine though, there is no talk of peace either.

At a public square in central Kyiv, contractors were today removing a statue gifted by Russia to celebrate Soviet unity.

"Can we be friends with Russia? What do you think? This is our worst enemy, that is why the monument to Russian-Ukrainian friendship doesn't make sense anymore," said Serhiy Myrhorodsky, one of the designers of the sculpture.

As the statue was removed, the head of one of the figures fell off and rolled away as the crowd cheered.

"We should not have any relations with the nation of aggressors... no friendship, no relations, nothing," said Diana, a Kyiv resident watching the statue come down.

On Wednesday, an ammunition storage in Belgrod - inside Russia's border - caught fire.

It's the second attack in the region, which lies just 40km from Ukraine.

At the start of April, helicopters opened fire on a fuel storage facility in the area.

Russia claimed the attack was from its neighbour - but Ukraine never confirmed its involvement.