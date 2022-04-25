Family left 'broken' after man's death at speedway

A community is in mourning after a man was killed in a crash at a speedway in Palmerston North on Sunday evening.

A photo of the Manawatū Mustangs posted on the Givealittle page for Stephen Penn. (Source: Skye Hall / Givealittle)

The family of racer Stephen Penn have started a Givealittle page which had received over $29,000 as of 1.50pm on Monday.

"Our beloved dad, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend tragically lost his life, doing what he loved", they said.

"We did not see this coming and it has left everyone broken and in disbelief.

"This page has been made to help Stephen’s wife and two daughters with unexpected funds and day to day expenses. As expected, they will be facing some upcoming challenges in the not so distant future."

Tributes and condolences to Penn had been shared widely on social media. He had been part of the Manawatū Mustangs racing group.

Emergency services had been called to the Robertson Prestige International Speedway at around 6.15pm on Sunday evening.

The speedway said on Facebook that its local community was in mourning.

"We are all struggling to come to terms with his loss and are thankful to everyone who is supporting and comforting his loved ones at present," it said.

"The Robertson Prestige International Speedway family would like to extend its sincere condolences to the whanau and friends of Stephen Penn in this time of tragedy.

"We know that there are many people who will be wanting to join with them to commentate and celebrate his life and more details will follow in due course."

In a statement on Sunday, police said they would be investigating the death on behalf of the Coroner. They said Worksafe had also been notified about the incident.

Speedway New Zealand president Ricky Boulton said an investigation into the incident was underway.

"All incidents reported to us are fully investigated to ensure, in the context of our sport, all reasonably practical steps are taken to minimise risks to both competitors, infield staff and the public," he said.

He said he was unable to provide further comment while an investigation was in progress.

"Our thoughts and priorities are with the family at this time, and those affected by the incident. Speedway is a family sport and the entire speedway family will be feeling this loss "