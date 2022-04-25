Anzac weekend road toll rises to 11 after Waikato crash

A person has died after their vehicle collided with a power pole in Ngāruawāhia in Waikato on Monday.

The person died at the scene on Saulbery Road.

Police say three other occupants of the car were injured in the crash. They were taken to hospital with serious, moderate and minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Monday's crash brings the total Anzac weekend road toll to 11.

"It's totally unacceptable that so many lives were lost over a few days," Assistant Commissioner for Police Bruce O’Brien says.

"On top of that, there will be people who survived crashes who will be left with life changing injuries.

"The fact is, drivers and riders need to take some responsibility.

"Police can’t be on every single street corner or every stretch of highway."