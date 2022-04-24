Ukraine war shows peace can't be taken for granted - Ardern

The Prime Minister has called on all Kiwis to help preserve peace, making reference to the "senseless" war in Ukraine in her Anzac Day address in Auckland.

Jacinda Ardern said it was wonderful to see people gathering for commemoration services throughout the country after the Covid-19 pandemic had cancelled so many public gatherings in the past two years.

"It is all the more precious to be able to share this moment with all of you here today," she said.

"Anzac Day is a time to give thanks to today’s armed forces, who strive to uphold the values we hold so dear, as they continue to serve in areas of conflict overseas."

That includes in the Ukraine conflict, where Kiwis are not actively involved in fighting but have been assisting in transporting aid and other equipment and providing their expertise.

Ardern has described the conflict as "a most grim reminder of the fragile nature of peace, and a 'senseless act of war'."

"In New Zealand we may feel a great distance from this conflict, but we are all inextricably linked to what it represents," she said.

"It is a threat to the international laws that a nation like ours relies on - but it is also a threat to our sense of humanity. And that makes it a threat to all of us."

Ardern said Monday's Anzac Day commemorations are another reminder that peace cannot be taken for granted and must be preserved by the acts of both leaders and citizens.

“We must all do our part.”

Ardern also paid tribute to those who have been affected by war in other ways besides active service.

"Those who have lost loved ones, those who have shared the struggles of family members returning for service, and those who have come to us as refugees."