Ukraine says baby among 6 dead after Russian missiles in Odesa

Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Sunday in an attempt to crush the last corner of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.

An apartment building damaged after Russian shelling in Odesa, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

The reported assault on the eve of Orthodox Easter came after the Kremlin claimed its military had seized all of the shattered city except for the Azovstal plant, and as Russian forces pounded other cities and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine.

A 3-month-old baby was among six people killed when Russia fired cruise missiles at the Black Sea port city of Odesa, officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, said he would meet on Sunday in Kyiv with the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and secretary of defence, Lloyd Austin.

He announced the visit at a news conference and did not immediately share more detail. The White House declined to comment.

Zelensky also bemoaned the death of the infant in Odesa.

"The war started when this baby was one month old. Can you imagine what is happening?" he said. "They are just bastards. ... I don't have any other words for it, just bastards."

The fate of the Ukrainians in the sprawling seaside steel mill in Mariupol wasn't immediately clear.

A Ukrainian military unit released a video reportedly taken two days earlier in which women and children holed up underground, some for as long as two months, said they longed to see the sun.

"We want to see peaceful skies, we want to breathe in fresh air," one woman in the video said.

"You have simply no idea what it means for us to simply eat, drink some sweetened tea. For us, it is already happiness."

As the battle for the port ground on, Russia claimed it had taken control of several villages elsewhere in the eastern Donbas region and destroyed 11 Ukrainian military targets overnight, including three artillery warehouses. Russian attacks also struck populated areas.

Associated Press journalists observed shelling in residential areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city; regional Governor Oleh Sinehubov said three people were killed.

In the Luhansk area of the Donbas, Governor Serhiy Haidai said six people died during the shelling of a village, Gorskoi.

In Sloviansk, a town in northern Donbas, AP witnessed two soldiers arriving at a hospital, one of them mortally wounded. Nearby a small group of people gathered outside a church where a priest blessed them with water on Holy Saturday.

While British officials said Russian forces had not gained significant new ground, Ukrainian officials announced a nationwide curfew ahead of Easter Sunday, a sign of the war's disruption and threat to the entire country.

Mariupol has been a key Russian objective since the invasion began February 24 and has taken on outsize importance in the war.

Completing its capture would give Russia its biggest victory yet, after a nearly two-month siege reduced much of the city to a smoking ruin.

It would deprive the Ukrainians of a vital port, free up Russian troops to fight elsewhere and establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized in 2014. Russia-backed separatists control parts of the Donbas.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin on Thursday that the whole of Mariupol, with the exception of Azovstal, had been "liberated".

At the time, Putin ordered him not to send troops into the plant but instead to block it off, an apparent attempt to starve out those inside and force their surrender.

Ukrainian officials have estimated that about 2000 of their troops are inside the plant along with civilians sheltering in its underground tunnels. Arestovic said they were trying to counter the new attacks.