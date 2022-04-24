Mission to restore history in Central Otago villages

There's been a glaring absence in the small Central Otago villages of Saint Bathans and Cambrians every ANZAC Day, but now locals are determined to finally get their own war memorial.

The small villages in the heart of Maniototo are rich in history.

The area was once a bustling gold rush town with a population of thousands, but now the quaint villages only have a population of around 30.

Despite it's small population, many have fought in various wars and conflicts over the past century.

The lack of a war memorial has been weighing on Tom Enright's mind, and now he's on a mission to change it.

The local resident has a strong connection to his cause.

"My father had an excellent war record and went right through to 1918 serving" said Enright.

"He actually was, we believe, the first person to volunteer for WWI service in Central Otago.

"His older brother was the telegraphist in Saint Bathans and because dad heard about this very early, he galloped into wherever the recruiting office was and volunteered."

Enright is proposing a monument to be erected on All Nations Point in his father's honour.

The proposed design is an obelisk on a stone base that'll be made by a local stonemason.

It'll recognise those who served in WWI and WWII as well as other conflicts including the Korean and Vietnam War.

It's hoped $80,000 can be raised to pay for the monument and future maintenance of the site that will be carried out by the Saint Bathans Area Community Association.

"I never met anyone who had been to war that didn't thoroughly detest the whole thing so that makes us realise what gratitude we owe to these people who not only risked their lives, but risked their mental health and welfare in the various conflicts and wars which they went to on our behalf," said Enright.

Now Enright has the task of gathering the names of all who served, the list is already at 50 with more expected to be added.

No females are currently on the list, but Enright's keen for anyone who knew of women from the area that served to come forward.

The area already has many attractions, including the infamous Vulcan Hotel, and the Blue Lake.

It's hoped the memorial will be another attraction to draw visitors to the region.

"I want to make sure that it's something we can all be proud of and that people will want to go and see and of course it will be the gathering point I hope for future ANZAC days," said Enright.

If enough funds are raised, it's hoped the project will be finished by Anzac Day next year.

You can get in touch with the Saint Bathans Area Community Association here.