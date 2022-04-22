Three tracks in Waitākere Ranges reopen after 4-year closure

Three tracks in the Waitākere Ranges have reopened after being closed to the public for four years due to kauri dieback disease.

The Gibbons, Muir and Pararaha tracks were officially closed off in May 2018, along with many others, after it was discovered kauri dieback had infected nearly a quarter of trees in the ranges.

Auckland iwi Te Kawerau ā Maki, the mana whenua of Waitākere, initially placed a rāhui over the forest at first, to enable the environment to regenerate.

A view of the beach from Gibbons Track in the Waitākere Ranges (Source: 1 News)

Mitigation work has since been carried out by the Auckland Council, working alongside the iwi to bring the tracks up to a kauri safe standard.

The three tracks officially reopened to the public on Friday morning.

Lisa Tolich, biosecurity manager at Auckland Council said it’s a really big milestone.

"These three tracks are really popular. They’re connecting from Whatipu Beach right through to Pararaha Valley and these are connecting some of the most pristine areas of regenerating kauri forest.

Te Kawerau ā Maki have been closely involved in the design and development of the track work.

Kauri dieback sign (Source: 1News)

Edward Ashby of Te Kawerau Iwi Tiaki Trust Board agreed that the reopening was an important milestone.

"The new tracks are of a quality befitting the national significance and mana of the Waitākere Ranges, but most importantly they ensure the wider community can access and enjoy this taonga in a way that is safe for the mauri (health) of the forest and that respects the rāhui in place over Te Wao Nui ā Tiriwa to safeguard it for future generations," Ashby said.

The 5.5km upgrade has taken over 12 months and cost $2.3 million.

This reopening is only a section of Te ara Tūhura / Hillary Trail trail, the rest will not be complete until around May 2023.

The next section linking Anawhata to Te Henga, the Te Henga Walkway and Muriwai is currently under construction.