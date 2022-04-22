PM meets Japanese student who stayed with her family 31 years ago

Source: 1News

Jacinda Ardern has ended her stay in Tokyo by catching up with a Japanese exchange student who stayed with her family 31 years ago.

Jacinda Ardern and Madoka Watanabe in Morrinsville 31 years ago.

Jacinda Ardern and Madoka Watanabe in Morrinsville 31 years ago. (Source: 1 News)

Madoka Watanabe came to stay with the Arderns in Morrinsville on a homestay when the Prime Minister was 10.

“Officials managed to track the student down. The Prime Minister hasn’t seen her since [she was 10],” 1News political editor Jessica Mutch McKay explained.

The catch-up with Watanabe came after Ardern started negotiations with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida for an intelligence sharing agreement between New Zealand and Japan.

Ardern and the whole New Zealand delegation on Friday afternoon tested negative for Covid-19, meaning they are able to return to Aotearoa.

READ MORE: 'Maybe a high five?' - Ardern laughs off awkward handshake with Japan PM

New ZealandAsiaPolitics

Popular Stories

1

PM meets Japanese student who stayed with her family 31 years ago

2

'Multiple people' killed in two-vehicle Invercargill crash

3

Meet new Breakfast co-host Kamahl Santamaria

4

Westpac Australia fined $40 million for charging dead clients

5

Police fired two shots, witness to Kaoss Price shooting says

Latest Stories

'Multiple people' killed in two-vehicle Invercargill crash

PM meets Japanese student who stayed with her family 31 years ago

Trivago fined $44.7m in Australia over misleading rates

Ban on unvaccinated permanent NZ residents labelled ‘unfair’

Police fired two shots, witness to Kaoss Price shooting says

Related Stories

NZ, Japan to start negotiations for intelligence sharing agreement

Ardern and NZ trade delegation touch down in Japan

Matariki: Luxon says National 'ain't unwinding a public holiday'

Giant dancing kiwifruit steal the show at Ardern Toyko event