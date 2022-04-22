PM meets Japanese student who stayed with her family 31 years ago

Jacinda Ardern has ended her stay in Tokyo by catching up with a Japanese exchange student who stayed with her family 31 years ago.

Jacinda Ardern and Madoka Watanabe in Morrinsville 31 years ago. (Source: 1 News)

Madoka Watanabe came to stay with the Arderns in Morrinsville on a homestay when the Prime Minister was 10.

“Officials managed to track the student down. The Prime Minister hasn’t seen her since [she was 10],” 1News political editor Jessica Mutch McKay explained.

The catch-up with Watanabe came after Ardern started negotiations with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida for an intelligence sharing agreement between New Zealand and Japan.

Ardern and the whole New Zealand delegation on Friday afternoon tested negative for Covid-19, meaning they are able to return to Aotearoa.

