10,294 new Covid cases on Thursday, 18 deaths reported

There are 10,294 new Covid-19 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

Covid-19 test (file photo). (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

The 7-day rolling average of community cases is now 7,935. That's compared with the average last Thursday of 8,990.

The locations of the new community cases are: Northland (448), Auckland (2,274), Waikato (751), Bay of Plenty (424), Lakes (203), Hawke’s Bay (362), MidCentral (413), Whanganui (153), Taranaki (331), Tairāwhiti (93), Wairarapa (131), Capital and Coast (633), Hutt Valley (325), Nelson Marlborough (368), Canterbury (1,682), South Canterbury (241), Southern (1,346), West Coast (110), Unknown (6).

18 more deaths of people with Covid-19 have been reported, bringing New Zealand’s Covid death toll to 633.

The deaths being reported today include people who have died over the past 7 days.

Those who died were located in: Northland (1), Auckland (3), Waikato (4), Lakes (1), Bay of Plenty (3), MidCentral (2), Canterbury (4).

Two of the people who died were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s, and four were over 90.

Ten were men and eight were women.

The ministry says delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

Nationwide, there are 524 people in hospital with Covid-19 and, of those, 14 people are in ICU or in a high dependency unit.

That’s 23 fewer people in hospital with the virus than on Wednesday, when 547 hospitalisations were reported.

There have been 66 new Covid cases found at New Zealand's border in the past 24 hours.