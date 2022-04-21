Gisborne community group teaching Kiwi girls to skate

Abbey Wakefield
By Abbey Wakefield, Breakfast Reporter
Source: 1News

Tessa Hills has been skateboarding for around three years, and now she and her sister run Surely Skate, a community group in Gisborne focused on getting girls involved in skating.

“It can be quite an intimidating place, and like getting together it just makes it a lot easier,” Hills said.

Hills told 1News they’ve seen a “huge wave” of girls wanting to give skateboarding a go.

Surely Skate community group in Gisborne. (Source: 1News)

“I’ve definitely noticed over the last few years, and running Surely Skate, there’s been so many more girls,” she said.

"It’s definitely going up each year.”

