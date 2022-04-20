Ethan de Groot spoken to about 'soft' red card comments

Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot has been spoken to "at a team level" after suggesting that Super Rugby had “gone soft” following the recent spate of red cards and suspensions.

Ethan de Groot on the charge against the Crusaders this season. (Source: Photosport)

"I suppose it's just the way the rules are," de Groot said after teammate Josh Dickson and Crusader Scott Barrett were red carded and banned for three and four weeks respectively for dangerous tackles at the weekend.

"Super's [Rugby] probably getting a wee bit soft on the red cards. If you slow every tackle down, they all look like head knocks.

"It's just the way the rules are, it's unlucky if you get found out."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua was also banned for three weeks following an illegal high cleanout on Highlanders loose forward Gareth Evans in Dunedin at the weekend. The incident that wasn’t picked up by the match officials.

The sanctions come after Nepo Laulala, Shilo Klein and Caleb Clarke were also red carded for foul play recently.

New Zealand Rugby's manager of professional rugby Chris Lendrum told media on Wednesday the comment is one "that I think Ethan would like to have back by his own admission".

READ MORE - Opinion: 'Robbed' Highlanders may have right to be angry

READ MORE: Scott Barrett's 4-week ban the best he could have hoped for

"Fundamentally from our perspective we believe we've got to take contact with the head seriously at all levels and that includes the professional level, clearly. It sets a standard and that's what people are watching and then that flows through to the community game. I think the approach that the referees are taking in that respect is really sound.

"I'm not sure that's what Ethan really thinks deep down - it might have been an off-the-cuff response.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm sure at a team level it will be addressed - I don't think we need to [address it].”

But Lendrum said recent criticism of match officials in immediate post-match interviews by players - particularly Ardie Savea and Aaron Smith - had been addressed.

READ MORE: Savea slates refs after Canes' controversial finish to Crusaders

"Respect for referees is a critical value for our game. What we want to see is feedback around referees... being made through appropriate channels."