Savea slates refs after Canes' controversial finish to Crusaders

Hurricanes skipper Ardie Savea has demanded better from Super Rugby’s match officials after a controversial finish to his side’s 24-21 defeat to the Crusaders at Sky Stadium on Saturday.

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett celebrates at the final whistle in Wellington, with counterpart Ardie Savea disgruntled in the background. (Source: Photosport)

In a thrilling end to an entertaining match played in bright sunshine, the Hurricanes attempted to win the game in the last seconds with a penalty kick to the corner and lineout drive when a successful shot at goal would have forced golden point extra time.

From the resulting penalty, Crusaders captain Scott Barrett contested the throw, caught by Savea, and appeared to drag his opponent to the ground.

The ball from the maul was ruled unplayable by referee Brendon Pickerall, and, with time up on the clock, Pickerall ignored complaints by Savea and Jordie Barrett to blow the final whistle.

Savea appeared to complain that Barrett didn’t release him once he was on the ground, and Jordie complained Savea’s arm had been grabbed. Both acts are in theory penalty offences.

“I’ve got to take a breath mate. I’m lost for words,” Savea told Sky TV afterwards. “I’ve seen some calls that go the other way but unfortunately it didn’t happen tonight.

“Mate, I’m speechless at the moment, pretty heartbroken.

“We came out here and we wanted to prove a point. The Crusaders, they’re the best team in this competition and I’m proud of my boys’ efforts.

“They just missed out in the end. As a leader I like to put pressure on, and demand from the officials and making sure they’re doing everything they can to get these calls right.

“At the end of the day, it can come to either-or, and we get an apology the next week but it’s too late. Without saying anything disrespectful, I’d just love to have the officials demand better."

Referees boss Bryce Lawrence could have a busy week of sifting through feedback after the latest round.

The Chiefs, shut out 25-0 at home by the Blues in Hamilton on Saturday night, were disappointed to see their try by Etene Nanai-Seturo ruled out after obstruction by skipper Sam Cane, but Cane appeared to be put into that position after being tackled without the ball by a Blues defender.

There were three yellow cards in the match, two for the Blues, but the visitors were relentless despite the numerical disadvantage.