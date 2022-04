There are 6242 Covid-19 community cases and 11 Covid-related deaths to report on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health worker hands out rapid antigen tests at Covid-19 testing centre in Henderson, Auckland (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 553 people in hospital with the virus, including 23 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

More to come.