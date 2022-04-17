Man charged with murder of Christchurch carer appears in court

A 42-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Christchurch carer Val Heaney.

Val Heaney. (Source: 1 News)

Mrs Heaney had been at home isolating with Covid-19 before being found dead inside her Walcot St home in the suburb of Bromley on April 4.

The man, who was known to Val, was arrested over the weekend.

Court charge sheets say the man is accused of murdering Valerie Heaney on April 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

He appeared in front of Judge Jane McMeeken, via video link in the Christchurch District Court on Monday morning.

His lawyer Kerry Cook requested name suppression for his client saying there was a "risk to fair trial if named".

Name suppression was granted and the accused was remanded in custody until his next appearance in the High Court on May 6.