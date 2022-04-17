Man charged with murder of Christchurch carer appears in court

Joy Reid
By Joy Reid, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

A 42-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Christchurch carer Val Heaney.

Val Heaney.

Val Heaney. (Source: 1 News)

Mrs Heaney had been at home isolating with Covid-19 before being found dead inside her Walcot St home in the suburb of Bromley on April 4.

The man, who was known to Val, was arrested over the weekend.

Court charge sheets say the man is accused of murdering Valerie Heaney on April 3.

He appeared in front of Judge Jane McMeeken, via video link in the Christchurch District Court on Monday morning.

His lawyer Kerry Cook requested name suppression for his client saying there was a "risk to fair trial if named".

Name suppression was granted and the accused was remanded in custody until his next appearance in the High Court on May 6.

New Zealand

Popular Stories

1

Taranaki police shooting: Patrol car rammed before shots fired

2

US rocked by 3 mass shootings over Easter holiday weekend

3

Boat hiding 3 tonnes of cocaine intercepted off Canary Islands

4

6242 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 11 deaths reported

5

Man charged with murder of Christchurch carer appears in court

Latest Stories

Home buyers increasingly resorting to pooling resources - bank

6242 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 11 deaths reported

PM marks first time on foreign soil since 2020 with Cairns stop

NZ sevens fall to second-half South African blitz

Taranaki police shooting: Patrol car rammed before shots fired

Related Stories

Home buyers increasingly resorting to pooling resources - bank

6242 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 11 deaths reported

PM marks first time on foreign soil since 2020 with Cairns stop

Taranaki police shooting: Patrol car rammed before shots fired