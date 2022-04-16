Gang members in Auckland issued with infringement notices

Gang members in Auckland have been issued with a number of infringement notices as police warned they would have a visible presence over the Easter long weekend to ensure road rules are obeyed.

Police officers and Police officers Comanchero gang members. (Source: Supplied)

Police said in a statement they had “issued a number of infringement notices, including for breaches of licence conditions and vehicle safety requirements”.

A drag meet at Meremere attended by more than 200 people is one of planned events involving gang members over the long weekend, police said.

“Our focus is on ensuring that other motorists are not adversely impacted by the movements of these gang members and associates, and that those involved are not engaging in dangerous or reckless driving behaviour,” police said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Police will maintain a visible presence on the roads for the remainder of the Easter holiday period and urge all those travelling on our roads to not act in a way that puts other road users at risk.”