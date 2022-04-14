Person trapped after three-car crash on SH1 near Ōtara

Source: 1News

One person is trapped in a vehicle after a three-car crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway near Ōtara, police say.

Traffic building near a crash on State Highway 1 in Auckland at 11.20am on 15 April.

Traffic building near a crash on State Highway 1 in Auckland at 11.20am on 15 April. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

Two southbound lanes have been closed on State Highway 1 after the crash that occurred around 10.30am near the Te Irirangi Drive off-ramp.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays while emergency services attend the crash. Google Maps had been showing heavy congestion near the scene of the crash.

Waka Kotahi traffic cameras near the area of the crash also showed heavy congestion on southbound lanes.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

