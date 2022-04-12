Dan Hooker says Fau Vake's family 'heartbroken' by judge's decision

Family and friends of killed MMA fighter Fau Vake say they haven't found a sense of closure after Tuesday's "heart-breaking" sentencing.

Fau Vake (Source: 1News)

MMA fighter Dan Hooker spoke to media on Tuesday on behalf of the family of Fau Vake, who died after four men attacked him and his brother, Ika Vake on Auckland's Symonds Street last May.

Daniel Havili, 30, was sentenced on Tuesday to two years and four months in prison for throwing the fatal punch, as well as a charge of assault with intent to injure.

"That’s a heart-breaking result for our whole team," Hooker told 1News.

"It’s a long process. It’s been a full year since this has happened. And to reach this point and not find any closure is definitely difficult."

Hooker and others had previously called for harsher penalties for those who throw "coward" punches, and he said Tuesday's sentencing clearly showed why that was still needed.

"I don’t think there’s any reasonable person out there that is not going to think that a law change is going to be necessary.

"This has to be the spark, there has to be some kind of good to come from the situation."

He said with rising crime and violence in Auckland, other people might face losing loved ones in a similar way.

"This will happen again, mark my words," he said.

"I’ve been fighting in the UFC for eight years, I’m not comfortable going out in New Zealand, in Auckland CBD, like you wouldn’t catch me in the Auckland CBD."

Daniel Havili at Fau Vake manslaughter sentencing (Source: 1News)

He said it was a very difficult time for Vake's family.

"Difficult time, of course. I feel like they’re a very loving family, a very god-fearing family, they’re keeping very controlled and level-headed. But obviously they’re heartbroken."

Ika Vake, also known as James, was back at the gym, he said.

"He’s training, and that’s where he needs to be, with his teammates and people that are going to care for him and look after him."

Havili’s lawyer, Louise Freyer, said her client “apologised” for his actions.

“Mr Havili is deeply remorseful of his offending and only too aware of the grief and loss he has caused,” she said.