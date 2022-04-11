Ride shut down in Sydney after photo shows child unrestrained

Source: 1News

Organisers of the Sydney Royal Easter Show have shut down one of its amusement rides after a photo posted on social media showed a boy with an unsecure harness.

ung boy who appeared to be unrestrained as a ride started up at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

ung boy who appeared to be unrestrained as a ride started up at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. (Source: Facebook/Supplied to Nine News)

The photo, which Channel Nine News reports was posted on Facebook by a bystander, shows a group of children on the Free Fall on Sunday.

On the event’s website it states that children taller than 110cm can ride the Free Fall without a parent and that it is “ideal for the young thrill seeker”.

As it’s about to begin, the four-year-old boy can be seen with his harness up.

His mother told the Daily Telegraph that onlookers alerted staff to the danger and the operator stopped the ride.

“They hit emergency stop, but it seems like the operator couldn’t bring the ride down,” said a witness.

Another parent then grabbed the child.

A spokesperson for the Sydney Royal Easter Show has issued a statement, saying the ride will be closed indefinitely.

“The safety systems of the ride functioned well to prevent any injury occurring and the ride will not operate again until a full investigation has been completed and the ride has been approved by specialist engineers.”

The boy’s mother says it’s hard to know how her son is doing as he has autism.

WorldAustralia

Popular Stories

1

Person in ICU after drinking 'miracle' Covid-19 cure

2

Amber Heard hopes she and Johnny Depp 'move on' after trial

3

Ride shut down in Sydney after photo shows child unrestrained

4

Auckland couple 'buzzing' after $8.5M Powerball win

5

Warnings to be prepared as Cyclone Fili looms large

Latest Stories

Legal review launched into historic pay settlement for nurses

Warnings to be prepared as Cyclone Fili looms large

Amber Heard hopes she and Johnny Depp 'move on' after trial

Gucci and Louis Vuitton Auckland CBD stores ram-raided

War in Ukraine: NZ to send Hercules aircraft, personnel to Europe

Related Stories

Labor leader stumbles on first day of Aus federal election

Queensland man drowns in golf course lake after drunken dare

Couple pulled from car moments before explosion near Perth

Full video: Morrison fronts after Australian election date confirmed