Ride shut down in Sydney after photo shows child unrestrained

Organisers of the Sydney Royal Easter Show have shut down one of its amusement rides after a photo posted on social media showed a boy with an unsecure harness.

ung boy who appeared to be unrestrained as a ride started up at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. (Source: Facebook/Supplied to Nine News)

The photo, which Channel Nine News reports was posted on Facebook by a bystander, shows a group of children on the Free Fall on Sunday.

On the event’s website it states that children taller than 110cm can ride the Free Fall without a parent and that it is “ideal for the young thrill seeker”.

As it’s about to begin, the four-year-old boy can be seen with his harness up.

His mother told the Daily Telegraph that onlookers alerted staff to the danger and the operator stopped the ride.

“They hit emergency stop, but it seems like the operator couldn’t bring the ride down,” said a witness.

Another parent then grabbed the child.

A spokesperson for the Sydney Royal Easter Show has issued a statement, saying the ride will be closed indefinitely.

“The safety systems of the ride functioned well to prevent any injury occurring and the ride will not operate again until a full investigation has been completed and the ride has been approved by specialist engineers.”

The boy’s mother says it’s hard to know how her son is doing as he has autism.