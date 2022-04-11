Couple pulled from car moments before explosion near Perth

Source: 1News

The dramatic moment a couple were pulled from the wreckage of a burning car in Western Australia moments before it exploded has been captured on video.

The pair were pulled from the vehicle, which was towing a caravan, after the driver reportedly lost control along the South Western Highway roughly 140 kilometres south of Perth, last month.

Two police officers managed to reach the female passenger first by ripping off the windscreen.

Her partner was also pulled out, just before the vehicle exploded.

Sergeant Wayne Byram from Yarloop Police says the car had 125 litres of petrol in it and there were two gas bottles in the caravan.

"I remember the feeling of the fire, it was the most unbearable and you're just feeling it and you know you've got to get them out," one of the officers, Constable Josemans, told 9News.

He says the couple, who are both in their 80s, were very grateful.

“That, to me, is everything. Job done, best feeling in the world."

