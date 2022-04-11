Britney Spears pregnant with third child

Britney Spears has announced she is pregnant with her third child in an Instagram post.

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari pictured in 2019. (Source: Getty)

The artist said she had taken a pregnancy test after gaining weight following a trip to Hawaii where she had slimmed down.

Her fiancé Sam Asghari had teased her about being "food pregnant", she said.

With her belly growing, Spears said she "might just loose it" if she's having twins.

Spears also said she will be avoiding going out due to the paparazzi and spoke of her experience with perinatal depression in the past.

"It's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say, it is absolutely horrible," she said.

"Women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it every day.

"Thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret," she said.

Spears said with her third pregnancy she will be doing yoga every day.

Spears had two children with former husband Kevin Federline. Her sons are called Sean and Jayden and they are now in their teens.

In November last year Spears was freed from a conservatorship which controlled her life and money for 14 years, including having to keep in an IUD, despite wanting to have another child.