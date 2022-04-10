Burglary suspects found cold, wet after 'hiding in stream'

Two young men wanted for a string of burglaries in Waikato, Coromandel, and Bay of Plenty have been caught and charged after a lengthy effort by police.

Police said they caught the men at 1am on Sunday after a patrol in Kawerau saw a stolen vehicle linked to the pair.

When police signalled the vehicle to stop, a spokesperson said the vehicle fled.

Police then set up cordons and put down road spikes. The car was caught in the spikes as it travelled north on Tamarangi Drive.

The spokesperson said the vehicle was abandoned shortly after.

"A police dog team tracked the offenders and they were located, cold and wet, having attempted to hide in a stream," they said.

"At the time of the arrest, the net had been tightening on the two men, who were running out of places to hide following the arrest of an associate."

The pair are expected to appear in court on Monday charged with multiple counts of burglary, aggravated assault and unlawfully taking vehicles.

Detective senior sergeant Paul Wilson said the "young men have caused significant damage and distress in the communities that they are part of".

"This is not something we think young people should aspire to or think is acceptable.”