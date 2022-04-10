One dead after truck and car crash on SH1 near Wellsford

Source: 1News

One person has died after a Monday morning crash involving a truck and car on State Highway 1 north of Wellsford.

Police said the crash near the northern edge of greater Auckland was reported shortly before 9am.

One person died at the scene and another was moderately injured.

Diversions are in place on the state highway and motorists are being told to avoid the area or expect delays.

Waka Kotahi said the section of SH1 between Wayby Valley Road and Mangawhai Road is closed.

Emergency services are at the scene.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

