NRL streaker nailed by security guard’s huge tackle

A pitch invader at the weekend's NRL match between Gold Coast and the Eels may think twice next time after she was nailed in a security guard's monster tackle.

The woman went for her moment of fame as Mitchell Moses of the Parramatta Eels lined up a conversion in the 72nd minute.

A pitch invader is tackled by a security guard during the round five NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Parramatta Eels (Source: Getty)

Wearing jeans and a bra, the woman made good progress when one guard decided to stop her moment in the spotlight.

Footage shows Moses grimacing as the streaker went down.

his reaction to the streaker getting SLAMMED into the ground i am LIVING pic.twitter.com/dyOchSYy3I — bib 🏈 (@sunsetpogues) April 9, 2022

The woman appeared to shake off the hit, pictured smiling as she was escorted from the pitch.

Gold Coast boss Dennis Watt, however, said the guard's actions appeared over the top.

"From where I was sitting it did seem heavy-handed. It could have been handled better," he said.

"You heard this collective intake of breath around the ground.

"It did seem over the top and it put the intruder at real physical risk.

Did Trevor Gillmeister make a comeback on the Gold Coast tonight? #theaxe #shewontdoitagain🪓😳🙈😂 pic.twitter.com/BJXrurgBOI — Michael Charge (@Chargey76) April 9, 2022

"In general security does a very good job protecting fans and the players.

"The people who run the ground do a fantastic job.

"However on this occasion the fan could have been contained more easily than that without the risk of injury."