Jacinda Ardern opens up on Covid toll - 'Sheer exhaustion'

Jehan Casinader
By Jehan Casinader, Sunday Reporter
Source: 1News

Being the “merchant of doom” during Covid-19 has not been easy, the Prime Minister says.

Jacinda Ardern speaks to Sunday about the pressures of leading the country during Covid-19.

Jacinda Ardern speaks to Sunday about the pressures of leading the country during Covid-19. (Source: Sunday)

In an interview with TVNZ’s Sunday programme, airing tonight, Jacinda Ardern opens up about the weight of leading the country during Covid.

“It’s one thing to make a big decision a week, but with Covid, it was constant,” she said.

“It got to the point where sleep came to you out of sheer exhaustion.”

Before she became the Prime Minister in 2017, Ardern spoke publicly about her experience with anxiety. During Covid, she says, her decisions were often painstaking.

“Sometimes I would just take really long walks, thinking about the consequences. If we got it wrong on this side of the equation, [what were] the consequences, versus on this side… Did I spend a lot of time angsting over decisions? Absolutely.”

Ardern says she’s reluctant to put the spotlight on her own feelings because other Kiwis have had a much more difficult time.

“In the last two years, I’ve heard stories from families and individuals, talking about the impact of Covid on them – stories that have been really devastating... All of my personal experience, in many ways, feels very trivial compared to that.”

In recent weeks, however, there has been growing attention on the abuse and harassment faced by Ardern and other female politicians.

A fortnight ago, a man was sentenced to one year in prison for threatening to kill the Prime Minister.

While Ardern says she is “pretty resilient”, she disconnects from social media at times, if she isn’t in the headspace to be exposed to vitriol.

In a wide-ranging interview, Ardern was also asked about the social divisions caused by vaccine mandates, the gaps in her communication strategy, and the claim that she is not listening to heartland New Zealand.

Watch the full story on Sunday, TVNZ1 7.30pm or OnDemand.

Find this story interesting? Follow Sunday on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

New ZealandPoliticsCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

NFL reporter slammed for tweet after death of Steelers QB Haskins

2

Jacinda Ardern opens up on Covid toll - 'Sheer exhaustion'

3

Northland principals call for greater monitoring of homeschools

4

Experts call for compulsory ventilation systems in NZ homes

5

Warriors apologise for Montoya's homophobic slur

Latest Stories

Fiji worthy Singapore sevens champs as young NZers show promise

All Blacks Sevens win thriller to face Fiji in Singapore cup final

Overstayers affected by Tonga volcano eruption seeking work visas

Good Sorts: Dunedin woman is the kererū's best mate

Jacinda Ardern opens up on Covid toll - 'Sheer exhaustion'

Related Stories

6718 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, 12 deaths

Covid-19 sees international student numbers in NZ tumble

Louisa Wall reveals depth of divide with Labour leadership

Covid reinfections - how does immunity fare against other variants?

Top Stories

Louisa Wall reveals depth of divide with Labour leadership

Jacinda Ardern opens up on Covid toll - 'Sheer exhaustion'

Co-governance: Tūhoe on what is and isn't working in Te Urewera

Long Covid: Sufferers warn of virus' long-term impacts