Christchurch seeking tram drivers as city prepares for tourists

Christchurch is calling all tram enthusiasts, with drivers being sought for its iconic fleet due to staff shortages and other rota issues.

Trams are a familiar sight on the city’s streets and have been for more than 100 years.

No experience is required to be a driver, but Sue Sullivan from Christchurch Attractions says being good with people and safety-conscious are key to being a success in the role.

The current team come from all walks of life – including former radio presenter and city councillor Barry Corbett.

“When I retired, I got approached and they said ‘would you be interested in driving a tram’?” he told 1News.

“Now I'm a pensioner tram driver so it's quite a good way of having a retirement.”

Tom Vavasour, meanwhile, has had a varied career – including jobs in farming, theatre and logistics.

“I’d never driven a tram before so thought give that a crack,” he says.

“I love talking, so I get to drive around the city talking all day. What more could you possibly want?”

It’s hoped tourists will soon be benefitting from Tom’s skills, with the City Council looking at ways to attract overseas visitors back to the Garden City after Covid.