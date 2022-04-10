Ardern says her relationship with Louisa Wall is 'fine'

The Prime Minister wants to keep the focus away from speculation around her strained relationship with Louisa Wall, emphasising the social changes the outgoing Labour MP has shepherded through Parliament instead.

It comes after a round of media by Wall over the weekend, including with Q+A's Jack Tame, in which she provided her side of the story about her falling out with Jacinda Ardern and the Labour Party leadership.

The departing MP told Q+A that Ardern had told her directly that she’d "never" be a Minister under her leadership, and often felt unwelcome in the party overall.

Ardern's office didn't respond to requests for comment about the claim over the weekend.

But, on Monday morning when Breakfast put Wall's statement to the Prime Minister, she said: "This is where I don't think it necessarily serves anyone well to get into the discussions that I have with our caucus members - so for what they may or may not do in the future.

"That's not something I routinely do with any of our caucus members. I don't think it would be fair to them. Of course, that isn't something that I've done with any other caucus member either."

Addressing the media coverage over the weekend. Ardern continued: "I don't want to detract from the 14 years of service that Louisa has given... she's had a number of really significant bills, I'm proud to have supported all of them, they will leave a legacy.

"That's what I would like to focus on at this point in her career as well as the challenge next role she's taken on which I think will be a benefit to all of us."

Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson asked Ardern again why Wall never made it to Cabinet, despite being one of the most long-serving MPs in Labour's caucus and her long list of achievements in changing laws.

Ardern said there were only 20 positions in Cabinet.

"There are a number of extraordinarily talented members that we have in our caucus that don't make it into the Cabinet team."

Wall, though, believed part of the reason she never got promoted was that she had backed David Cunliffe to be leader in 2014 instead of Adern's ally Grant Robertson.

Louisa Wall. (Source: Getty)

Ardern said on Monday she didn't know the voting record of half her Cabinet, let alone Wall's.

"I don't think that was a fair representation. Actually, I think I have a pretty good relationship with every caucus member."

As for her relationship with Wall, Ardern said she thought it was "fine".

Wall also revealed on Sunday she was still hurt and angry over the controversial electorate deselection in 2020. It saw her pushed out of the candidacy for the Manurewa seat, a position she'd held since 2011, as the party favoured newcomer Arena Williams.

After tensions over who was allowed to stand for Labour's nomination nearly ended up in court, Wall withdrew from the nomination in exchange for a high list placing. There was also an understanding that Wall would leave during the Parliamentary term once a suitable role had come up.

"Louisa had a strong list position in the last election - that came by virtue of the party," Ardern said,

"She has an excellent new role that she's going into. She's well-supported and I wish her only the best."

After delivering her valedictory speech to Parliament this Thursday, Wall is starting a new role as an ambassador for gender equality in the Pacific.