Van Gisbergen extends Supercars lead with podium in Melbourne

Kiwi Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen has extended his lead in the driver's championship with a third place finish in the first race of this weekend's action in Melbourne.

Shane van Gisbergen. (Source: Photosport)

Chaz Mostert won Friday's race ahead of pole-sitter David Reynolds with van Gisbergen rounding out the podium after starting at the rear of the grid due to a a red flag in Thursday's qualifying.

Van Gisbergen showed why he's the reigning champion though, carving his way through the field to jump up to 14th in the opening two laps before eventually settling for third, 10 seconds behind Mostert.

Anton De Pasquale, placed second in the driver's championship, suffering a late tyre failure in the race, allowing van Gisbergen to extend his series lead to 113 points.

Van Gisbergen has three more chances this weekend to push his lead out even further while also getting to watch the Formula 1 who is also racing at Albert Park.