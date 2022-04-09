Van Gisbergen extends Supercars lead with podium in Melbourne

Source: 1News

Kiwi Supercars driver Shane van Gisbergen has extended his lead in the driver's championship with a third place finish in the first race of this weekend's action in Melbourne.

Shane van Gisbergen.

Shane van Gisbergen. (Source: Photosport)

Chaz Mostert won Friday's race ahead of pole-sitter David Reynolds with van Gisbergen rounding out the podium after starting at the rear of the grid due to a a red flag in Thursday's qualifying.

Van Gisbergen showed why he's the reigning champion though, carving his way through the field to jump up to 14th in the opening two laps before eventually settling for third, 10 seconds behind Mostert.

Anton De Pasquale, placed second in the driver's championship, suffering a late tyre failure in the race, allowing van Gisbergen to extend his series lead to 113 points.

Van Gisbergen has three more chances this weekend to push his lead out even further while also getting to watch the Formula 1 who is also racing at Albert Park.

Motorsport

Popular Stories

1

Man kept as slave in New Zealand tells his story

2

Long Covid: Sufferers warn of virus' long-term impacts

3

Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap

4

Person critically injured in shooting at Auckland brothel

5

Sale of metre-wide piece of land sparks confiscation debate

Latest Stories

8531 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 11 deaths reported

Van Gisbergen extends Supercars lead with podium in Melbourne

Kevin Spacey asks judge to axe Anthony Rapp's sex abuse suit

Wood eases Newcastle relegation fears with game-winning penalty

Tiger Woods makes Masters cut despite tougher 2nd round

Related Stories

Ferrari come out firing with fastest Aussie GP practice times

Hamish Bond hit by car issues before driving debut at Otago Rally

NZ motocross champ reveals nasty scars as crash robs her of title tilt

F1 champ Verstappen intrigued by changes to Australian GP