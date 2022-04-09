Kiwi MC Melodownz releasing gospel rap

Jacob Johnson
By Jacob Johnson, 1News Tonight Reporter
Source: 1News

Since 2013, Bronson Price - better known as Melodownz, or simply Melo, has been releasing rap about his Avondale upbringing.

Fast forward to today, he's performing internationally and his songs have millions of streams.

It hasn't always been that way, with his dream to become a rapper starting with his mum's PC.

"I started making songs on my mother's desktop computer and eventually I just started putting songs on Bebo," he said.

"I just stuck to it man."

His latest song, a gospel rap tune called 'Pray for More', is his first single this year and the leading track on his upcoming album.

"It's about resilience and just keeping the faith in any situation," he said.

The track features Australian rapper Lisi, Kiwi singer Mikey Dam, and the choir from Avondale Intermediate, where Melo's love for music all began.

"I was actually in the Avondale Intermediate choir, so fast track to now, making this gospel rap record it was only right I go back to the school where it all started."

The album isn't Melo's only project this year.

He's also planning to revive his online interview series 'Kava Corner', chatting to well known Kiwis while drinking the psychoactive beverage.

"It's gonna be in different locations, different little vibes, gotta switch it up every now and then."

EntertainmentMusic

Popular Stories

1

Benches clear after MLB star drilled in head with 143km/h pitch

2

Man kept as slave in New Zealand tells his story

3

Long Covid: Sufferers warn of virus' long-term impacts

4

Sale of metre-wide piece of land sparks confiscation debate

5

8531 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 11 deaths reported

Latest Stories

'Tamper-proof' license plate screws combating rising car crime

Video: Plane skids, breaks in two, at Costa Rican airport

All Blacks Sevens return to World Series with dramatic win

Benches clear after MLB star drilled in head with 143km/h pitch

Kiwi MC Melodownz releasing gospel rap

Related Stories

Pink Floyd members reunite to record song for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over 2017 hit Shape of You

Jon Batiste and Silk Sonic big winners at Grammys

President Zelensky makes plea for peace in Grammys appearance