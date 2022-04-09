Kiwi MC Melodownz releasing gospel rap

Since 2013, Bronson Price - better known as Melodownz, or simply Melo, has been releasing rap about his Avondale upbringing.

Fast forward to today, he's performing internationally and his songs have millions of streams.

It hasn't always been that way, with his dream to become a rapper starting with his mum's PC.

"I started making songs on my mother's desktop computer and eventually I just started putting songs on Bebo," he said.

"I just stuck to it man."

His latest song, a gospel rap tune called 'Pray for More', is his first single this year and the leading track on his upcoming album.

"It's about resilience and just keeping the faith in any situation," he said.

The track features Australian rapper Lisi, Kiwi singer Mikey Dam, and the choir from Avondale Intermediate, where Melo's love for music all began.

"I was actually in the Avondale Intermediate choir, so fast track to now, making this gospel rap record it was only right I go back to the school where it all started."

The album isn't Melo's only project this year.

He's also planning to revive his online interview series 'Kava Corner', chatting to well known Kiwis while drinking the psychoactive beverage.

"It's gonna be in different locations, different little vibes, gotta switch it up every now and then."