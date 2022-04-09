All Blacks Sevens notch second win in return to World Series

The All Blacks Sevens have continued their winning ways in their return to the World Sevens Series with a 19-7 win over Scotland in pool play.

The men in black had another slow start after narrowly beating Argentina 12-10 earlier Saturday, giving Scotland the early lead through a try to Jamie Farndale in the opening minute.

Despite a reply from Caleb Tangitau three minutes later, it was the Europeans who would go into the break ahead with a 7-5 lead.

The All Blacks Sevens didn't let that phase them though as unanswered tries from Regan Ware and Kitiona Vai after the break saw the side go back in front, while their defence ensured the Scots never got a chance to come back.

Kitiona Vai makes a run against Scotland.

Kitiona Vai makes a run against Scotland. (Source: Photosport)

The victory continues a strong return to the global rugby sevens circuit for the All Black Sevens who had missed almost two years of action due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Zealand will wrap up their pool play Saturday evening against Wales before turning their attention to the quarter-finals on Sunday.

