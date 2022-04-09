8531 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 11 deaths reported

There are 8531 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand and 11 deaths over the past 14 days, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday.
There are 635 people in hospital with the virus, including 18 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.
There are 11 reported deaths of people with Covid-19 on Saturday.
The deaths being reported include people who have died over the past 14 days.
ADVERTISEMENT
On Friday, 9906 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths in the past 15 days were announced by the ministry.