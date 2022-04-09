8531 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 11 deaths reported

There are 8531 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand and 11 deaths over the past 14 days, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday.

People collecting rapid antigen tests in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

There are 635 people in hospital with the virus, including 18 in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

There are 11 reported deaths of people with Covid-19 on Saturday.

The deaths being reported include people who have died over the past 14 days.

On Friday, 9906 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths in the past 15 days were announced by the ministry.