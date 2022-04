Two people died in separate crashes in the Far North on Saturday.

The first crash was on Kaitaia-Awaroa Road near Ahipara. Police said a car went into a ditch at about 10.30am.

Police said emergency services found a woman critically injured. She died at the scene.

Police were called to another crash on Paparore Road, north of Kaitaia, at about 11pm.

One person died at the scene and three others had moderate injuries.

An investigation into the crash continues.