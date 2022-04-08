Person under 20 among latest reported Covid-19 deaths in NZ

Source: 1News

A person aged between 10 and 19 is among 10 more people in New Zealand who've died with Covid-19, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

A hospital ward (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

The other deaths include two people in their 40s, three in their 70s, three in their 80s, and one over 90. The deaths occurred over the past 15 days.

"Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died," the ministry said in a written statement.

Of the 10 deaths, two people were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, two were from the Lakes DHB area, three were from the Wellington region and two were from Canterbury.

Five were women and five were men.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts and condolences are with them," the ministry said.

It brings the total number of publicly reported deaths in New Zealand of people with Covid-19 to 466, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 16.

