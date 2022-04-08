Person critically injured in shooting at Auckland brothel

Source: 1News

A person is in a critical but stable condition following a shooting at a brothel in the Auckland CBD overnight.

Femme Fatale.

Femme Fatale. (Source: Google Maps)

Police say they are investigating a "serious firearms incident" after receiving a report of shots being fired at a Wellesley Street West address at around 11.15pm on Friday night. The shooting was at Femme Fatale escort agency, according to reports.

"A short time later a person was admitted to Auckland Hospital with gunshot related injuries and is in a critical but stable condition," police said.

Investigators examined the scene on Saturday morning.

Police are still seeking the offender/offenders in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information that could help to locate the offender/offenders is asked to contact police on 105 quoting 220409/2289.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Man kept as slave in New Zealand tells his story

2

Long Covid: Sufferers warn of virus' long-term impacts

3

Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap

4

Person critically injured in shooting at Auckland brothel

5

Sale of metre-wide piece of land sparks confiscation debate

Latest Stories

8531 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, 11 deaths reported

Van Gisbergen extends Supercars lead with podium in Melbourne

Kevin Spacey asks judge to axe Anthony Rapp's sex abuse suit

Wood eases Newcastle relegation fears with game-winning penalty

Tiger Woods makes Masters cut despite tougher 2nd round

Related Stories

2 people hospitalised, 1 arrested after Hamilton stabbing

Charges laid after fatal shooting in Auckland's Point England

New data shows Kiwis waiting longer for police help

Attempted murder charge laid after Hawke's Bay attack