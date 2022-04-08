Official admits Christchurch stadium deadline a challenge

Officials admit it will be challenging to have Christchurch's new stadium, Te Kaha, opened by the mid-2025 target date.

Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Dr Megan Woods (l-r), Te Kaha Project Delivery board chair Barry Bragg, and Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Dr Megan Woods (l-r), Te Kaha Project Delivery board chair Barry Bragg, and Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

The 30,000 seat multi-use arena is one step closer after a sod-turning ceremony at the site on Friday.

Ngāi Tūāhuriri representatives officially blessed the site, before speeches by Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, Minister Dr Megan Woods and Te Kaha Project Delivery board chair, Barry Bragg. The trio then officially turned the first soil on the site.

“That’s the target date, 2025, that will be challenging there is no question about it in today’s environment with supply chain, materials, labour, it will be challenging, but that is the target and we will give an update to council when we approve the contract on that opening date at the end of June,” Bragg said.

"In this environment all projects are under pressure so I think budgets, timeframes are all being recalculated probably on a monthly basis to be frank."

The Christchurch City Council has allocated $303 million to the construction and the Crown has approved $220 million towards the project from the Christchurch Regeneration Acceleration fund.

The stadium is scheduled to be open mid-2025 and is the last of the anchor projects post the 2011 earthquake.

The new stadium will have a part of the old Lancaster Park, with fencing from the famous old ground being used in the perimeter of the precinct.

