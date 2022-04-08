Late strikes sink Football Ferns

Australia scored two goals in added time to beat the Football Ferns 2-1 in their friendly in Townsville.

Anna Green tackles Hayley Raso. (Source: Photosport)

The Australians were heading for their first loss to New Zealand since 1994, trailing 1-0 after the regulation 90 minutes, before Emily van Egmond and Sam Kerr scored in the 94th and 96th minutes.

In the first of their two-game series, a wonderstrike by defender Anna Green in the 32nd minute was the difference until the final few minutes as the visitors made the most of their only real opportunity of the game.

The New Zealand team saw a number of changes since their last outing, the 0-0 draw against Czech Republic in the final game of February's SheBelieves Cup.

Vic Esson was retained in goal after a strong performance in her last game against Iceland. In defence, Anna Green returned to the side for the first time since the Olympics. She joined Ali Riley, Katie Bowen and Claudia Bunge, fresh off her second A-League Women title win with Melbourne Victory. Hannah Wilkinson led the line supported by Paige Satchell and Liv Chance with Ria Percival, Daisy Cleverley and Betsy Hassett in midfield.

The opening moments saw the Matildas dominate possession. In a hint of what was to come, the 10th minute saw Vic Esson pull off a brilliant save, clawing away a Clare Polkinghorne header to deny a certain goal and to keep it 0-0.

The 15th minute saw a major setback. Ria Percival went down uncontested holding her knee and had to be helped off the pitch by Ali Riley and Katie Bowen. Meikayla Moore came on to replace her moving Katie Bowen into midfield. Hopefully the injury isn't as serious as it first appeared.

What happened in the 31st minute will be replayed endlessly. Meikayla Moore played a ball down the wing to Anna Green who looked up to see Matildas keeper Lydia Williams off her line. From an extremely tight angle Green took her chance, lobbing the Matildas keeper to score a brilliant opener against the shocked Australians.

The Matildas continued to press but to no avail as the Ferns took their 1-0 lead into the break.

For the second 45, head coach Jitka Klimková introduced Gabi Rennie and Liz Anton, replacing Anna Green and Betsy Hassett, to add fresh legs to cope with the draining Queensland conditions.

Australia picked up where they left off, dominating possession and chances but continually being denied by Vic Esson and Claudia Bunge, who put in an outstanding performance in defence.

Chance after chance was blocked by the Ferns as clock ticked over the 90 minute mark with them in the lead.

On 90' +4 the Matildas finally found a way through. An Ellie Carpenter cutback found Emily van Egmond around the penalty spot who finally found a way past Vic Esson to equalise. Gutting for the Ferns after they had held out for so long on the verge of a historic win.

A minute later it was two. An Australian corner kicked off a scramble in the box, eventually falling to Sam Kerr to put the ball in the net. Heartbreak as victory turned to defeat in 60 seconds.

The two sides meet again in Canberra on Tuesday.

rnz.co.nz