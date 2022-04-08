Kamala Harris applauds first female African American justice on Supreme Court

United States Vice President Kamala Harris says she is "overjoyed" at the appointment of the first female African American justice to the Supreme Court.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, a working mother, was appointed with a Senate vote which saw three Republicans go against their party tide, and join Democrats in approving the nomination.

Right-wing politicians had sought to smear Jackson as a "dangerous" progressive.

"I believe she will be the most extreme and the furthest left justice ever to serve on the US Supreme Court," said Republican senator Ted Cruz.

But Jackson, in her confirmation hearings, stood strong against political talking points.

"I decide cases from a neutral position," she said.

"I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me without fear or favour."

Although she was a Democratic nominee, and is expected to side with her liberal colleagues on the bench, Justice Jackson will not be able to bring the court back from its recent conservative swing - with the majority of justices appointed by Republicans.

Still, many are hailing today's vote as a history-making occasion.

"I am the father of a young Black girl," said Senator Raphael Warnock.

"I know how much it means for Judge Jackson to have navigated the double jeopardy of racism and sexism to now stand in the glory of this moment, in all her excellence."