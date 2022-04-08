Soups and shivers: The unseen side of Dan Carter's Kickathon

From chicken soup in the changing rooms at 2am, to shivering his way through a cold morning, 1News was there to get a special behind-the-scenes look at Dan Carter’s gruelling 24-hour ‘Kickathon'.

The All Blacks great is raising money for clean water and sanitation for children in the Pacific but he did it tough in the early hours as the temperature dropped and the appearances from his celebrity friends understandably stopped.

1News sports reporter Matt Manukia sacrificed some sleep to be there at Eden Park in the early hours of Friday morning.

He said his previous biggest kicking session was 800 kicks in six hours, so everything past that was uncharted territory.

Carter said the chicken and vegetable soup was part of a plan to eat simple foods as his body tried to shut down in the early hours of the morning.

All Blacks muscle therapist George Duncan was on hand to help out, saying there was emphasis on Carter retaining flexibility as his muscles fatigued, particularly in the lower back, hips, and quads.

Carter has raised over $265,000 as of 5pm on Friday with the All Blacks great set to finish the feat at 7pm.