Charges laid after fatal shooting in Auckland's Point England

A man has been charged after a man died after being shot in the Auckland suburb of Point England late on Thursday night.

Police at the scene of incident in Point England, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Police say they were called to a property on Dalton Street following reports a person had been shot just before midnight.

Emergency services attended the scene and first aid was attempted, however the man died at the scene.

A 31-year-old man, who is known to the victim, was located at the scene and arrested.

Police cordon in place after fatal shooting in Point England, Auckland (Source: 1News)

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday charged with breaching bail and unlawful possession of a firearm. Neighbour Frances Hafoka told 1News she went outside around 1am after seeing the flashing of police lights, where she was met with two police officers.

She said she was concerned about the home's occupants, adding that her best friend, the best friend's husband and their two daughters, who are “like my grandchildren”, lived there.

“I found out this morning that the husband passed away last night."

Hafoka said she struggled to sleep after hearing of the news, adding that they are "good people".

Thursday's shooting is the second such incident in the area in two weeks after an earlier shooting took place one street away.

“I’m afraid because this is the second time here," Hafoka said.

Police say inquiries into the incident are ongoing and local residents should expect to see a continued police presence in the area.

A homicide investigation has since been launched, and a scene examination is underway.

"A firearm has been located and police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident," police said.