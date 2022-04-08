2 people hospitalised, 1 arrested after Hamilton stabbing

Two people have been seriously injured in a stabbing at a Hamilton secondary school.

A St Johns ambulance (file picture).

Emergency services were called to an incident in Chartwell, outside St Paul's Collegiate school, on Friday afternoon where a person had been seriously assaulted. Police later told RNZ's Checkpoint the incident involved a stabbing.

St Paul's headmaster, Ben Skeen told the Herald "all students and staff are safe."

RNZ reports the school went into lockdown for a short time at 3.30pm.

"Our school counselling team is available for any individuals who may have been affected," Skeen said.

A police spokesperson told 1News two people were transported to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.

One of those injured has been arrested.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

