UN aid chief 'not optimistic' about Ukraine ceasefire

The United Nations’ humanitarian chief says he's not optimistic about securing a ceasefire to halt the fighting in Ukraine following high-level talks in Moscow and Kyiv that underscored how far apart the two sides are.

Anastasia Vizavik holds one of her six children inside a bus as they flee the town of Chernobaievka in Ukraine’s Kherson province, which is occupied by the Russian forces. (Source: Associated Press)

Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths gave the bleak assessment in an interview with The Associated Press in the Ukrainian capital on Friday NZT after wrapping up talks with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other top officials.

That followed discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow earlier in the week.

“I think it’s not going to be easy because the two sides, as I know now ... have very little trust in each other," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I'm not optimistic,” he added later.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres dispatched Griffiths to the Russian and Ukrainian capitals to explore the possibility of establishing a ceasefire that would allow desperately needed aid into Ukraine and potentially lay the groundwork for talks aimed at ending the war.

Griffiths suggested that goal remained far in the distance.

“Obviously, we all want that to happen. But as you know - you’re here - that’s not going to happen immediately,” he said.

Russia launched its assault on Ukraine just over six weeks ago, on February 24. The fighting has displaced millions of people within the country and prompted more than 4 million Ukrainians to seek shelter abroad.

The UN’s human rights office has recorded more than 1,400 civilians killed in the fighting, though the actual numbers of deaths is certain to be higher.

Representatives of the two countries have held a number of meetings by video link and in person, but those discussions have not ended the fighting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Short of a full ceasefire, Griffiths said he is seeking ways to build confidence on both sides and focus on smaller goals, such as establishing local ceasefires in parts of the country and creating humanitarian corridors that allow civilians to escape the fighting.

“This war is not stopping tomorrow,” he said. “Where we are a little bit closer is to get the understanding of both sides ... of what a local ceasefire would affect. There are many parts of Ukraine where we can achieve tomorrow local ceasefires, which are defined in geography and time.”

Relief supplies have begun flowing to some harder to reach parts of the country, he noted.

Russian troops have withdrawn from parts of Ukraine, particularly around Kyiv, ahead of what many believe is an intensified push in the country’s east.