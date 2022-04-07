Scientists unearth fossil of dinosaur killed by asteroid

Source: 1News

Scientists may have found direct evidence for the first time of a dinosaur that died as a result of a massive asteroid that collided with Earth more than 66 million years ago.

A tiny shard of the asteroid itself may also have been found.

The fossilised remains of a Thescelosaurus leg was unearthed from a mass grave at the Tanis fossil site in North Dakota, in the US, the BBC reports.

It was found among a jumble of plants and animal life, including a turtle and a Pterosaur egg.

A BBC documentary film crew captured the moment a group of archaeologists unearthed the remains.

