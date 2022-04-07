NZ motocross champ reveals nasty scars as crash robs her of title tilt

Kiwi world motocross champion Courtney Duncan's acknowledged her latest crash will put an end to her quest for a much sought after four-peat.

But in her first interview since breaking her collarbone, the 26-year-old's also vowing it'll make her stronger.

“It’s pretty nasty actually, it’s not as pretty as I thought it was going to be that’s for sure.

“I was like oh my God,” a laughing Duncan said.

“This is terrible and I think that motivates me to add another championship cause I’ve not gone through this for nothing.”

Duncan's been through multiple crashes followed by remarkable comebacks with three straight championships a testament to her resolve.

This time a broken collarbone ahead of the season's second event in Portugal is different.

“There’s no point rushing back if I’m not in the championship,” she said.

“It’s been tough man you know I’ve worked so hard for this one and you just want to kind of keep that streak going and the championship means so much for me.

“The focus needs to change and making sure I make a full recovery."